People, groups in several European countries launch quake aid drives for Türkiye

People and groups in several European countries are rallying in support of Türkiye after Monday's devastating earthquakes.

In Greece, one of the largest trade unions, PAME, has launched a nationwide collection drive for relief materials including blankets, powdered milk, diapers and other personal hygiene items.

The Muslim Turkish minority, which is concentrated in Greece's Western Thrace region, has also mobilized for relief efforts.

Municipalities, religious authorities and other groups in the region are leading a donation drive.

In Italy, non-governmental organizations including Caritas Italiana, Amici dei Bambini (Friends of Children) and Specchio d'Italia (Mirror of Italy) have kicked off donation campaigns for people impacted by the earthquakes.

In Bulgaria, the supreme religious authority for the country's Turkish Muslim population has launched an earthquake relief drive, news outlet Kircaali Haber reported.

In Romania, major news outlets of the country's Turkish-Tatar minority, including Hayat and Gazete Balkan, are encouraging community members to coordinate aid efforts with the Turkish-Romanian Businessmen Association.

In the UK, the Sun, a daily tabloid newspaper, launched a campaign called "The Sun Earthquake Appeal" to help the response to the destruction and loss of life in Türkiye.

Newspaper readers can donate 5 British pounds ($6) by sending a message and all proceeds will be donated to the British Red Cross for a major on-the-ground mobilization, said the publisher.

Donations will be transferred to authorized institutions for search and rescue efforts and providing shelter, food and heating for victims.

Germany's Deutsche Telekom also announced a campaign for Türkiye and Syria over the quakes.

Europe's largest telecoms company by revenue is making all calls and text messages from its network between Germany, Türkiye and Syria free of charge until Feb. 15.

It also announced the donation of €1 million ($1.07 million) to the German relief organization Aktion Deutschland Hilft for quake-hit victims.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hottges said they are approaching the affected people "with tangible assistance, not just compassion."

At least 5,894 people have been killed and more than 34,810 injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country's southern parts on Monday.