Palestinian students in Türkiye to help earthquake victims

The General Union of Palestinian Students in Türkiye and all its student units, in full coordination with the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Republic of Türkiye, continues to carry out its relief and volunteer role in the places affected by the earthquake.



The committee of volunteers from the Union was formed in the Gaziantep Student Unit, the Hatay Student Unit, and the Kilis Student Unit to work engaged with the Turkish rescue teams and assisting them in the search and rescue of the injured and victims from under the rubble.



More than 10 volunteer teams joined the union in Istanbul, Kütahya, Bolu, Kastamuna, Duzce, Ankara and Yalova.



The Union extended its wishes of safety and recovery to the wounded and mercy to all those affected by the earthquake.



On Monday. the Palestinian Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, ordered to send civil defense and medical teams, to participate in the search and rescue work for the victims of the earthquake that struck areas in Türkiye and Syria on Monday morning, leaving thousands dead and injured and causing great material damage.





