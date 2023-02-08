International search and rescue teams throng Türkiye to aid quake relief efforts

Laden with sniffer dogs and search equipment, international search and rescue teams make a beeline at the airport in southern Türkiye's Adana province to join post-quake relief efforts in the region.

One of the teams from Spain has packed their baggage with medicine, food and drinks for next one week.

On their way to Gaziantep, Jaime, the team leader of Spanish Fire Fighters, told Anadolu: "We have two dogs, two specialist doctors and around 2,300 kilograms (5,000 pounds) equipment for search and rescue."

Several groups from across the world are flying in to Türkiye to help rescue operations launched in 10 southern provinces hit by massive earthquakes on Monday.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured in the twin earthquakes which were also felt in nearby countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

A total of 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that occurred in the space of less than 10 hours.

Jaime, who shared his first name only, said his team, which also includes Spanish urban search and rescue members, was facilitated by the Turkish Embassy in Madrid and put in touch with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Several Turkish translators speaking different languages are helping the international rescue teams at the Adana airport.

Samuel Yoon from South Korea said his group has six members and they got the news of tragic earthquakes in Türkiye through news media.

"We immediately reached out to a local missionary group in Türkiye, our brotherly country," Yoon told Anadolu.

His group, Korean church relief team, got in touch with the Turkish Embassy in Seoul which facilitated their two-week trip to Türkiye to join relief operations.

"We will be helping to provide relief including food and medicine," Yoon said, as his team was being briefed by local translators arranged by AFAD.

Serego, leading Mexico's rescue team TOPOS, said his search and rescue team includes 10 people.

"We are traveling to Hatay," Serego, who also shared his first name only, told Anadolu, adding the team will stay for next 20 days to help the search and rescue operations.

The team was facilitated by the Turkish diplomatic mission in Mexico.

At the immigration check in, several members of rescue team from Taiwan are readying to travel further to the southern province of Adiyaman.

"It is our desire to do best to help people of Türkiye," Jayson, team leader of 90 members, told Anadolu, giving only his first name.

Taiwan has sent two teams of 40 and 90 members each along with five special sniffer dogs.

"We will be here to the end," said Jayson, adding the Taiwanese teams have brought search equipment, medicine and food along with them.

Türkiye has declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by the earthquakes.

A 7.7 magnitude tremor early Monday struck southern Türkiye, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake rocked the same province again.

Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa provinces were heavily hit by the quakes.

The earthquakes were also felt in several countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

AFAD said the quakes were followed by 243 aftershocks.