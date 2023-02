News World Erdoğan gives new death toll, vows to maintain search-and-rescue efforts until "no one left under debris"

During a visit to the hard-hit province of Hatay, Turkish leader Erdoğan pledged to maintain search-and-rescue efforts until "no one is left under the debris." The quake death toll from powerful Maraş-centered earthquakes has risen to 9,057, Erdoğan added.

The quake death toll in Türkiye has risen to 9,057, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a visit to the hard-hit province of Hatay, the Anadolu news agency reports.



Erdoğan put the number of wounded at 52,000 and said more than 6,000 buildings were destroyed.



He pledged to maintain search-and-rescue efforts until "no one is left under the debris."