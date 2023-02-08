Danish Queen Margrethe to undergo back surgery

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who is 82 years old, is to undergo surgery on her back, announced the royal family on Wednesday.



She has had back problems for some time which have recently worsened.



After consulting with experts at the Royal Hospital in Copenhagen, the monarch decided to have a major operation, which is scheduled for February 22.



A long period of rehabilitation is expected to be required after the hospital stay. This means that some official engagements will be cancelled, postponed or performed by other members of the royal family.









