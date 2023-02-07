Ukraine sending 87 rescuers to Türkiye after quake: government

Ukraine said Tuesday that it would send a team of several dozen rescue workers to Türkiye after an earthquake that left thousands dead there and in neighbouring Syria.

Kyiv will send "to the republic Türkiye a combined search-and-rescue team of the State Emergency Service consisting of 87 people", including 10 flight crew members, according to Ukraine's government website.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Türkiye's leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and "expressed condolences over the horrific tragedy that befell the people of Türkiye due to the earthquakes".

"I informed him of the decision to send a group of rescuers and equipment from Ukraine to Türkiye to help in overcoming the aftermath of the emergency," Zelensky said on social media.

"Ukrainian specialists have relevant experience in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters and will arrive in the affected regions as soon as possible," he added.

Close to both Kyiv and Moscow, Türkiye has acted as mediator between them since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Ukraine has not announced aid to Syria. Damascus is an ally of Türkiye, which has military bases there.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck Monday as people slept.

The official toll in Turkey rose to over 3,400 on Tuesday.