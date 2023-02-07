Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens 'unpredictable' escalation

Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms shipments to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an "unpredictable" level of escalation.

"The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

"To do this, they have started supplying heavy offensive weapons, openly urging Ukraine to seize our territories. In fact, such steps are dragging NATO countries into the conflict and could lead to an unpredictable level of escalation," he said.









