NATO flags fly at half-staff in solidarity with Türkiye over deadly quakes

NATO member states lowered their flags to half-staff at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels to show solidarity with Ankara following Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"All flags at NATO Headquarters are at half-mast today in solidarity with our Ally #Türkiye," NATO said on Twitter, sharing a photo of the member states' flags lowered in Brussels.

On Monday, voicing full solidarity with Türkiye, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies are mobilizing support.

The NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) also conveyed its sympathies to the victims of the quake.

Over 3,500 people were killed and 22,000 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, according to the latest figures. Over 8,000 people so far have also been rescued.

Early Monday, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake also centered in Kahramanmaras rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Türkiye is observing a seven-day period of national mourning after the deadly quakes.