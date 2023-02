A mother and her son were rescued early Tuesday from rubble 24 hours after an earthquake hit southern Türkiye.

The boy identified as Bekir was rescued at 4 a.m. local time, while his mother was reached later after intense efforts.

Footage showed search and rescue teams sent by Istanbul's Esenyurt municipality to Hatay province referring Bekir and his mother to health care workers.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 injured in 10 provinces after two strong earthquakes.