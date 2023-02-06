Von der Leyen: EU ready to help 'in any way we can' after earthquake

Senior European Union officials expressed their solidarity with Türkiye and Syria after a magnitude 7.8-earthquake struck the region.



"We stand in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria after the deadly earthquake that hit this morning," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.



"We stand ready to continue helping in any way we can," she added, after the commission announced earlier on Monday that a first rescue team from Romania and the Netherlands were on their way to Türkiye.



EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell wrote "our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria."



"My thoughts are with those killed, those trapped, those injured and with all rescuers doing their utmost to save lives," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter.



