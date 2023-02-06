UN chief expresses condolences to Türkiye and Syria after massive earthquake

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the extensive loss of life in Türkiye and Syria after a deadly earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives.

"My heart goes out to the people of Türkiye and Syria in this hour of tragedy," Guterres said in a statement.

"I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured. The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the response. Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance."

The UN chief called on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by the disaster many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge.

At least 1,498 people were killed and 8,533 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country's disaster agency, AFAD.