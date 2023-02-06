Swiss delegation vows to deepen ties with Taiwan

Swiss lawmakers on Monday vowed to deepen relations with Taiwan and said that authoritarianism and war must not prevail.



The delegation of Swiss lawmakers, jointly led by Fabian Molina of the Social Democratic Party and Nicolas Walder of the Green Party, arrived in Taiwan amid regional tensions on Sunday for a six-day visit.



During a meeting with Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, Molina called on all people and leaders to "strengthen dialogue to seek cooperation to promote world peace, democracy and multilateralism."



"Authoritarianism and war must not prevail," Molina said.



"It is absolutely essential that existing differences and tensions between Taiwan and PRC (the People's Republic of China) are resolved peacefully and through dialog. Anything less will be unacceptable," Molina said.



Stressing that both Switzerland and Taiwan valued the rule of law and human rights, Molina said he looked forward to seeing more exchanges between the two countries.



Walder told Tsai that Switzerland would continue to focus on opportunities to strengthen the relations with Taiwan, such as establishing an economic partnership agreement and using Switzerland's influence among the international community to promote Taiwan's inclusion in international organisations, such as the World Health Organisation.



"As Taiwan stands on the frontline of defending the democracy, we will resolutely maintain the regional peace and stability," Tsai told the Swiss delegation, urging democratic allies to "continue to deepen partnerships and work together to safeguard our way of life."



In Taipei, the delegation will also meet with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Control Yuan President Chen Chu.



