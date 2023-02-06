SOURCES: UKRAINES ZELENSKY EXPECTED TO VISIT BRUSSELS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering a visit to Brussels, multiple European Parliament staff told dpa on Monday.



An official from the EU legislature told dpa "about the likelihood" of a special sitting of the parliament on Thursday with the Ukrainian president in attendance.



EU leaders are expected in Brussels that same day for a leaders summit. Zelensky would also be expected to attend.



The visit by Zelensky would only be the second time the Ukrainian president has travelled abroad since Russia invaded his country after a visit to Washington last December.



No final confirmation is to be given until shortly beforehand for security reasons. There was no initial confirmation of Zelensky's visit from Kiev.



On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel visited Kiev for the EU-Ukraine summit to show solidarity and support for the country.



Together with the United States, the European Union is considered Ukraine's closest ally. The EU and its member states have provided nearly €50 billion ($53.6 billion) in aid to date.



In addition to military and civilian aid for Ukraine, the EU has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia.



