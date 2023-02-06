POLAND SENDS RESCUE TEAM TO AID TÜRKIYES QUAKE RELIEF OPERATION

Poland has dispatched a search and rescue team to help out in relief efforts after Monday morning's devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye.

A team including 76 firefighters experienced in search and rescue operations and eight canine units has departed from the capital Warsaw, Karol Kierzkowski, spokesperson for Poland's State Fire Service, told local broadcaster RMF24.

The team will reach Türkiye later today, the official said, adding that they have special detectors and devices to help safely cut through debris.

At least 912 people died and 5,385 more have been injured after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT), centered in the Pazarcık district of Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaraş, according to latest official figures.

There were 78 aftershocks after the earthquake, and adjacent provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis were also heavily affected.