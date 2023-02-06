NORTHERN CYPRUS VOICES SORROW OVER TÜRKIYES DEADLY EARTHQUAKE

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday sent condolences to Türkiye after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern and southeastern provinces of the country.

"On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter.

Tatar also wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcık district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

According to initial information, at least 76 lost their lives in Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, and Malatya provinces, and 440 others were injured in Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces.