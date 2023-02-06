Malaysian PM says ‘deeply saddened’ by earthquakes in Türkiye

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday expressed "deepest sympathies and condolences" for Türkiye after devastating earthquakes left more than 1,000 people dead and thousands more injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the huge loss of lives, injuries and massive destruction" Anwar said in a written statement following two powerful earthquakes that hit Türkiye on Monday.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Malaysia, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families as well as to all countries affected by the disaster. May Allah the Al-Mighty grant the victims and bereaved with quick recovery and solace," said the Malaysian premier.

At least 1,014 people were killed and 7,003 others injured in 10 provinces after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the entire country was "shaken by the biggest disaster" since 1939 Erzincan earthquake.

The first earthquake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) with a magnitude 7.7 and was centered in the Pazarcik district of the southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers (4.3 miles), according to AFAD.

On Monday afternoon, a magnitude 7.6 hit Kahramanmaras again, this time centered in the Elbistan district.

Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quakes.

Türkiye has issued a level-4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid, AFAD said.

Malaysia is dispatching a team from its Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team to Türkiye tonight to assist the local authorities in the search and rescue mission in the quake-hit areas.