Malaysia to send rescue team for quake relief efforts in Türkiye

Malaysia will send a search and rescue team to assist in relief efforts after Monday morning's devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye.

"A total of 75 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) will be moved to Türkiye tonight via a Turkish Airlines flight, bringing with them the equipment that will be used in the search and rescue operation," Armizan Ali, a Malaysian minister, said in a statement.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir also spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to extend condolences over the loss of lives.

At least 912 people were killed and 5,385 others injured after a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Türkiye at around 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT), according to latest official figures.

There were 78 aftershocks after the earthquake, and adjacent provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis were also heavily affected.