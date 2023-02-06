Greece and Italy promise aid after devastating earthquake

Greece has offered Ankara aid following the powerful earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday morning.



"Greece will help immediately," said Greek head of government Kyriakos Mitsotakis, despite tensions between his country and Türkiye.



Greece has rescue teams with extensive experience in earthquake-hit regions, as the country - like Türkiye - experiences quakes time and again. The two NATO members had helped each other during major earthquakes in Türkiye and Greece in 1999. The "earthquake diplomacy" ushered in a phase of détente at the time.



Italy's civil defence has also offered its help, according to the government in Rome on Monday morning. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is following the situation in the disaster area and expresses her sympathy to those affected, it added.



The tremor hit south-eastern Türkiye and north-eastern Syria on Monday morning. Both countries reported hundreds of fatalities and thousands of injured.



