Germany coordinating with Türkiye, EU on post-quake aid: spokesperson

Germany is coordinating with Türkiye and with its European Union partners to determine exactly what aid is needed to help victims of the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria in the small hours of Monday, a government spokesperson said.

Aid to Syria, with which Germany has no official relations, could be sent via international non-governmental organisations, including Malteser International, which are active in the country with Germany's support, a spokesperson added.

German authorities would hold a crisis meeting later on Monday to finalise the initial aid plans, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said.



