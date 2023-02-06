Egypt sends condolences to Türkiye, Syria over deadly earthquake

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Monday offered its sincere condolences and solidarity with Türkiye and Syria on the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit both countries earlier on Monday.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to provide help in the face of the terrible earthquake catastrophe.

According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the death toll from the devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake rose to 284, along with over 2,320 injured people.

At least 237 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.


























