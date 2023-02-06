Earthquake jolts Israel; no injuries reported

An earthquake shook parts of Israel on Monday, according to local media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the quake was felt in several parts of the country, but without giving any details about its magnitude.

No injuries were reported.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye early Monday, killing at least 912 people and injuring 5,385 others.

At least 592 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures compiled from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.