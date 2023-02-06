Azerbaijan voices solidarity with Türkiye after deadly earthquake

Azerbaijan on Monday voiced solidarity with Türkiye after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the country's southern region, claiming at least 76 lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, and felt in many parts of brotherly Türkiye," President Ilham Aliyev said in a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan is ready for all kinds of help in this difficult time.

"I offer my deepest condolences to you, to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, to the brotherly people of Türkiye and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and I wish the effects of the earthquake to disappear as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also voiced sorrow after the earthquake.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. Azerbaijan always stands by Türkiye," it said on Twitter.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov expressed his heartfelt sadness to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

"I was deeply saddened by the news that people lost their lives and were injured as a result of the severe earthquake that took place in Türkiye. Your pain is our pain. We are always with brother Türkiye," Hasanov said in a message.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

According to initial information, at least 76 lost their lives in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, and Malatya provinces, and 440 others were injured in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces.