Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Sunday that the reluctance of Kyiv's Western allies to send jets to war-torn Ukraine would cost it "more lives."

"I am sure that we will win this war, I am sure we will liberate all the occupied territories," Reznikov told reporters in Kyiv. But without the delivery of Western jets, "it will cost us more lives".

"We have to stop it right now," he added.