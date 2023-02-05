United24 fundraising platform raises $278M to support Ukraine: President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said $278 million were raised as part of the government's United24 fundraising platform.

Noting that the platform has been active for more than nine months, Zelenskyy said about 150 generators were purchased and have already been delivered to medical facilities in the country.

The United24 platform was initiated by Zelenskyy last May in order to raise funds to support Kyiv as it fights Russia.

He said the funds from the initiative would be directed to three areas: Defense and demining, humanitarian and medical aid, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.