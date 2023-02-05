Ukraine defence chief says audit underway after corruption scandals

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Sunday that an audit of procurement contracts was underway after corruption scandals but declined to confirm reports that he could soon be forced to resign.

"We have started an internal audit" of all procurement contracts, Reznikov told reporters, but declined to say if he would stay on as defence minister.

"It is one person -- the commander-in-chief, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who decides whether I will be defence minister or not," he said.

"My specialisation as a lawyer allows me to think optimistically that I will definitely find an interesting project for myself that will allow us not only to win the war, but also to punish the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation later," he added.

The Ukrainska Pravda news website, citing unidentified sources, reported that Reznikov, 56, could next week be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, the 37-year-old head of military intelligence.

Reznikov, who studied law, might be appointed justice minister, Ukrainska Pravda said.

One of the best-known faces of Ukraine's war effort, Reznikov was appointed defence minister in November 2021 and has been overseeing the armed forces throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 last year.

He has also helped secure Western weapons to buttress Ukrainian forces.

But his ministry has lately been beset by corruption scandals, and defence officials were among a dozen figures forced to resign last month in the biggest political shakeup in Ukraine since the launch of Moscow's assault.

Reznikov's deputy Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who worked on providing logistical support for the army, resigned after the defence ministry was accused of signing food contracts at prices two to three times higher than current rates for basic foodstuffs.