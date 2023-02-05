News World Forest fire rages near Merano in north Italian mountains

The fire brigade in Italy's South Tyrol region has been called out to a large forest fire in a popular tourist area.



Despite the cold weather, the blaze had been raging since Saturday afternoon in the Marlengo area, a few kilometres from the spa resort of Merano, the South Tyrolean fire brigade said on Twitter.



An area of about 50 hectares was affected.



Strong winds had hampered the fire-fighting efforts, which involved some 200 personnel and a helicopter.



According to media reports, three people had to leave their homes, but there was no wider danger for the local population, according to the civil defence.



