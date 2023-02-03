Top European Union officials to meet President Zelensky in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday.



The three leaders are due to discuss Ukraine's progress towards European Union membership, ahead of a formal review of Kiev's efforts to fulfil a set of conditions to enter into formal accession talks.



Ukraine's homework includes a reform of the selection procedure for constitutional judges, stepping up the fight against corruption and money laundering, and passing legislation limiting the excessive influence of oligarchs.



The Ukrainian government voiced the desire to take the hurdle "as quickly and successfully as possible" and start negotiations before the end of the year.



Accession is a highly complex and lengthy multi-step process of legal reforms and alignment with the EU's rulebook and progressing from candidate status, as held by Ukraine since last summer, to official talks has in the past in sometimes taken more than a decade.



Von der Leyen praised Ukraine's "impressive progress" on Thursday, while Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn called for patience, saying joining the EU "is a marathon, not a sprint."



The trio is also expected to discuss restrictive measures the EU has imposed on Russia, with the bloc planning to announce its 10th sanctions package in time to mark the first anniversary of the invasion on February 24.



Other topics on the agenda include humanitarian, financial and military support for Ukraine, efforts to continue global food exports despite the war and possible ways to assist Ukraine's reconstruction and peace plans.



