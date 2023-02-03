 Contact Us
News World China says 'hype' not conducive to solution on spy balloon reports

China says 'hype' not conducive to solution on spy balloon reports

China said on Friday it was working to verify the facts around US claims that Beijing flew a spy balloon over its territory, warning against "hype" over the issue. "Verification is under way" over the reports, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing, adding that "until the facts are clear, making conjectures and hyping up the issue will not help to properly resolve it."

Reuters WORLD
Published February 03,2023
Subscribe
CHINA SAYS HYPE NOT CONDUCIVE TO SOLUTION ON SPY BALLOON REPORTS

Speculation and hype are not conducive until the facts are clear around a spy balloon the United States said has been flying over the U.S., the Chinese foreign ministry said at a press briefing on Friday.

The Pentagon reported on Thursday that a spy balloon it suspects is Chinese has been flying over the country for a couple of days

"We are learning about the verification of this matter," Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said in answering a question on the matter. "We hope both sides can handle the matter calmly and prudently."