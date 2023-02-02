Lavrov: Russia must take more of Ukraine to keep Western arms at bay

Russia aims to drive further into Ukraine to keep long-range Western weapons further from its own frontiers, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says in reaction to US plans to provide Kiev with missiles with a range of 150 kilometres.



"If we now strive to push back the artillery of the Ukrainian armed forces to a distance where they no longer pose a danger to our territories, then it will be necessary to drive them that much further from the territories that are part of our country the longer the range of the weapons they have," he told Russian television on Thursday.



Lavrov made clear he was referring to the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, which Russia annexed last year and Zaporizhzhya, which was annexed by Russia following its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. However large parts of Zaporizhzhya are not under Russian control.



Western arms deliveries will change nothing for the status of these areas, he said.



In the interview, Lavrov accused the West of turning Moldova into a "new anti-Russia," calling into question the election of pro-Western President Maia Sandu. "They managed by rather specific and by no means democratic methods to place a president at the head of the state who herself wants to join NATO," Lavrov said.



Sandu aimed to resolve problems with the breakaway Transnistria region through force and to expel the Russian troops stationed there, he said. Sandu came to power after ousting pro-Russian leader Igor Dodon in elections held in 2020.

