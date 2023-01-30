Johnson claims Putin threatened to kill him with missile in call ahead of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Boris Johnson has claimed Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a missile in a call ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The former prime minister has alleged the Russian leader told him "I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute" in an "extraordinary" conversation which took place in February after he had visited Kyiv.

The former PM recalled that on the visit to Kyiv he warned Putin that an invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous and there would be tougher Western sanctions on Russia if he did so.

Mr Johnson also said he told the Russian leader that the escalation would only see Western states increase support for Ukraine, meaning "more NATO, not less NATO" on Russia's borders.



"He said, 'Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO any time soon. [...] What is any time soon?' and I said 'Well it's not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectively well'," Mr Johnson said of the call with Mr Putin.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that.

"I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate."

Earlier this month, Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine amid renewed scrutiny over his personal finances.

The former prime minister said it was a "privilege" to be invited to the war-torn nation by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he had a close working relationship during his time in office.













