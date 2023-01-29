Bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan, killing 39

At least 39 people were killed when a passenger bus travelling at high speed plunged into a ravine in south-western Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.



The incident occurred in Balochistan province's Lasbela district when the driver of the bus carrying around 48 people lost control and hit a bridge pillar, sending the bus plummeting down.



"We have recovered 39 dead bodies. DNA tests will be carried out for identification of the dead," Hamza Anjum, a senior district official, said.



Anjum said the bus had been speeding when it hit the pillar and careen into a ravine. The bus also caught fire, he said.



Another four people were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. The death toll is expected to rise since many of those injured were in critical condition.



Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.



