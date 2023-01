Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called for calm after five police officers were charged in the beating death of a Black man following a traffic stop and said he backed "peaceful protest."

"As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protest," Biden said, referring to the slain man, Tyre Nichols.

"Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable."