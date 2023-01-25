Zelensky tells Scholz 'sincerely grateful' for German tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked his German counterpart Olaf Scholz for Berlin's decision to deliver powerful Leopard tanks and grant approval for other countries to send some from their own stocks.

"German main battle tanks, further broadening of defence support and training missions, green light for partners to supply similar weapons. Just heard about these important and timely decisions in a call with Olaf Scholz," Zelensky said on Twitter, adding that he was "sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends".