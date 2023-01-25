MOSSAD HELPED US STEAL IRANS NUCLEAR ARCHIVE, SAYS FORMER US SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEO

A surprise revealed by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his new book, Never Give An Inch.

Pompeo indicated that the CIA helped Mossad agents flee Iran in February 2018, after these agents succeeded in stealing Iran's secret nuclear archive from the heart of Tehran, according to the Jerusalem Post.

He also referred, in an excerpt from his book, to one of several interactions with then-Mossad director Yossi Cohen, but without giving the exact date.

He said, "While I got off the plane after my return from a visit to a European capital, I received a call from Cohen, so I went back inside to receive the call, as the plane was equipped with appropriate communications equipment to conduct a secret conversation with an Israeli official."

Pompeo described the voice on the other end of the phone as "calm and serious."

Then he added, "Cohen said to me, 'Mike, we had a team that had just completed a very important mission, and now I'm having a bit of trouble getting some of them out... Can I get your help?'"

And he added, "Whenever Cohen called me, I used to receive the call, and he was doing the same thing with me. I did not ask him any questions, and regardless of the risks, we started working and communicated with his team," noting that "within the next two days, the team returned to his country without The world will ever know that one of the most important covert operations ever conducted is now complete."

It is noteworthy that although Pompeo did not mention the name of the operation or the time period, his description of it as one of the most important secret operations ever conducted coincided with the theft of the Iranian nuclear archive in 2018.









