SERBIAS VUČIĆ SIGNALS WILLINGNESS TO NORMALIZE TIES WITH KOSOVO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has indicated he might be willing to accept the most recent proposal put forward by Germany and France to normalize ties with Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared its independence in 2008.



Western negotiators had given him two options, Vučić said on Monday evening: Either to accept the plan or facing the consequences of breaking off EU accession negotiations and the withdrawal of foreign investment.



Faced with this choice, he was "in favour of the path of compromise, however controversial it may be," the Serbian president said in a press conference broadcast live on television.



Kosovo, which today is almost exclusively inhabited by ethnic Albanians, used to be part of Serbia but has been independent since 2008. Serbia does not recognize the statehood of its former province and claims the territory of Kosovo for itself.



At the end of 2022 tensions between ethnic Serbs and Albanians in northern Kosovo were on the rise again, following the arrest of a former police officer of Serbian ethnicity on allegations of inciting attacks on electoral commission officials.



In response, militant Serbs erected barricades at a dozen points in the region, blocking access roads to two border crossings into Serbia.



The German-Franco proposal stipulates among other things that Serbia and Kosovo would not formally recognize each other, but would mutually accept the existence of each other's statehood within the current borders. In particular, Serbia would stop blocking Kosovo's applications to become a member of international organizations - as it has been doing with active Russian support.



"There is no question of our favouring Kosovo's accession to the UN, but we would de facto accept its membership," Vučić said. However nothing has been decided yet, he added. In the end, the Serbian parliament and "maybe the people" would have to decide.

