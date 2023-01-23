Poland to apply for approval for Leopard tank delivery to Ukraine

Poland will apply for permission from the German government to supply the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced.



"We will ask for such an approval, but this is a secondary issue," Morawiecki said in Poznań in western Poland on Monday.



Even if Poland did not get Berlin's approval in the end, he said, they wanted to act within the framework of a small coalition. "If the Germans are not in this coalition, we will still move our tanks to Ukraine together with others," Morawiecki continued.







