Poland to apply for approval for Leopard tank delivery to Ukraine

"We will ask for such an approval, but this is a secondary issue," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Poznań in western Poland on Monday.

DPA WORLD
Published January 23,2023
Poland will apply for permission from the German government to supply the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced.

Even if Poland did not get Berlin's approval in the end, he said, they wanted to act within the framework of a small coalition. "If the Germans are not in this coalition, we will still move our tanks to Ukraine together with others," Morawiecki continued.