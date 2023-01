News World Erdoğan moves presidential and parliamentary elections forward to May 14

Agencies and A News WORLD Published January 23,2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan formally announced on Sunday that he will bring forward the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June to May 14.



He had previously said on Wednesday that he wanted to hold the elections on that date, but this was his official announcement, which he made at a meeting with young voters in the western Turkish city of Bursa, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.