2 killed, several missing as dam waters wash away tourists in China

At least two people were killed and seven others are missing after gushing dam waters washed away holiday goers in China over the weekend.

The incident happened in central province of Henan when massive amount of water gushed out of the Sanmenxia Dam on the Yellow River on Sunday.

The dam waters "washed away holiday-goers reportedly taking photos on a downstream river bed. 10 were rescued," the Chinese daily Global Times reported on Monday.

Rescue operation is underway.

Chinese people in the country and around the world widely celebrated their New Year on Sunday.

Celebrations to mark the event were reported from Thailand and Serbia to New Zealand and the US, with buildings lit up in red.

Dazzling performances like dragon and lion dances, as well as red lanterns and other decorations featuring the rabbit, were held in many parts of the world.

The Chinese Zodiac has designated 2023 as the "Year of the Rabbit."