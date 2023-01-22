Four Israelis detained on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Germany

Four young Israeli women were arrested at Tel Aviv airport with 15 kilogrammes of drugs in their luggage, according to media reports.



The women, aged 22 to 24, allegedly smuggled the drugs, mainly cocaine and ketamine, by plane from Berlin.



The Times of Israel said they had hidden the drugs in shampoo bottles and other containers.



The young women - none of whom had a criminal record - had arrived in Israel a week ago on two different planes.



Their detention was extended by eight days on Sunday, according to an Israeli radio report.



Flights to Israel are usually subject to particularly strict security checks. During questioning, one of the suspects said they had received the equivalent of $14,600 for smuggling. Others said they had not known they were carrying drugs, although police saw this as implausible.



Police also detained a boyfriend of one of the women and a relative, on suspicion of having helped them smuggle the drugs.









