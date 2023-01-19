Zelensky tasks secret service with helicopter crash investigation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tasked the country's secret service with investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that led to the deaths of 14 people including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.



The cause of the Wednesday morning crash remains unclear but Zelensky promised clarification during his evening video address.



He said the minister and his deputy, Yehvheniy Yenin, were not politicians who could "easily be replaced" and said, "it is really a great loss for the state."



The latest reports say those dead included a child and that a further 25 people were injured.



