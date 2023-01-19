Taiwan a 'sovereign' country: Ruling party chief

Taiwan is "already a sovereign country," said the newly elected chief of the self-ruled island nation's ruling party on Thursday.

"Taiwan is already a sovereign and independent country," said Lai Ching-te, chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lai also serves as vice president of the Republic of Taiwan-the official name of the island nation of around 24 million people which sits across the Taiwan Strait, south of mainland China.

"Under my leadership the DPP will maintain the existing status quo, protecting peace without compromising the future of Taiwanese people," Lai wrote on Twitter.

Lai began the DPP chief's term on Wednesday.

China considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province" while Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949 while its full diplomatic relations have come down to 14 nations.

Beijing has maintained it wants a "peaceful return of Taiwan to the motherland" but has not ruled out the use of force to unite the divided Strait. However, it has said the sides can work together under the "one nation, two systems" model.

"The DPP was formed 37 years ago under a dictatorship. Its goal was clear: to have democracy in Taiwan. I am humbled to continue this work together with the Taiwanese people," he said.

Lai succeeded Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen who stepped down from the position after the DPP put up a poor show in local elections last November.