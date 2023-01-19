LULA FIRES 13 MORE MILITARY OFFICERS FOLLOWING JAN 8 INVASION OF BRAZILS CAPITAL

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dismissed 13 more military officers Wednesday over the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings in the capital.

The soldiers were part of the Institutional Security Cabinet overseeing and assisting the president in matters related to national security and defense.

Lula on Twitter underscored the importance of the armed forces in relation to border control, upholding the constitution and in defending Brazilians but insisted that "we cannot politicize the military."



The move comes a day after 40 soldiers overseeing security for Lula at the president's official residence in Brasilia, the Alvorada Palace, were relieved of their duties, while another 16 had been assigned to other areas.

They remain part of the armed forces but will perform other duties, the G1 news portal reported.



The changes follow allegations by Lula that supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro were aided by security forces during the invasion and ransacking of the Planalto Palace, or President's office, the National Congress and the Supreme Federal Court following collusion between the armed forces and military police.

On Monday, authorities announced a move to increase the presence of security forces from 248 to 500 in the area around the capital where the Jan. 8 attacks took place.

Authorities are also probing Bolsonaro over his alleged role in the raids on Congress and other government buildings.



Bolsonaro lost to Lula in a tight presidential race on Oct. 30 last year. Lula garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).



In the aftermath of Lula's win, Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated, many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene.



Lula was sworn in as president of Brazil for a third term on Jan. 1, 2023.