German industry ready to supply over 100 battle tanks to Ukraine - Handelsblatt

Published January 19,2023
German companies are ready to supply more than 100 battle tanks to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks and refurbished British Challenger 1 tanks, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing industry sources.

Germany could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine that were originally intended for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the paper said.

Ukraine is pleading for the West to finally send it heavy tanks as the defence chiefs of the United States and Germany headed for a showdown over weapons that Kyiv says could decide the fate of the war.