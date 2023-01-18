Poland ready to cooperate with Türkiye on migration issue: Minister

Poland is ready to cooperate with Türkiye as a friend and strategic partner in tackling the migration crisis, said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

Mularczyk's remarks came in an exclusive interview with Anadolu about how Europe handled migration management after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war and developments in Poland.

Asked if Warsaw is in touch with Ankara about the high numbers of refugees in Poland and Türkiye and whether a few countries are trying to take on too much alone, Mularczyk said he would like countries to fight the migration crisis in a more balanced and unified manner.

''Indeed, I would like states to fight the migration crisis more evenly and in more solidarity. We see some deficits here because the aid provided is insufficient. We are ready to cooperate and exchange experiences with Türkiye, which Poland treats as a friend and strategic partner. I assure you that on our part, we have done everything to convince our partners, especially from the EU, of the need to intensify humanitarian and assistance activities toward refugees. I unfortunately agree that verbal declarations are seldom followed by real actions. We have to face it, but we are strong and we will manage,'' he said.

According to Mularczyk, Poland is facing its greatest crisis since World War II as almost 9 million Ukrainians crossed its borders and about 3.5 million Ukrainians decided to stay in Poland.

''It's hard to talk about people as something of a "burden," but of course, it is a considerable expense of our GDP. We are undoubtedly facing the greatest crisis since World War II, but such situations as we have today in Ukraine are also deeply embedded in Poland's national memory. The aggression and Soviet occupation during WWII are still present in our consciousness. Therefore, Poland also had to deal with migration and its consequences,'' said Mularczyk.

Mularczyk emphasized that Poland is doing everything to convince its partners, especially in the European Union, to intensify humanitarian aid to refugees.

''The Ministry of the Interior and Administration signed grant agreements with the European Commission, thanks to which Poland received a total of nearly 700 million zloty ($161.07 million) for activities related to the mass influx of refugees from Ukraine. This is the first tranche of support. Now we are waiting for the implementation of another application for funds in the amount of over PLN200 million ($46 million). Of course, we are aware that this is only a drop in an ocean of need to support and create normal conditions for the handling of refugees in our country. We estimate our expenses at the level of PLN10 billion($2.3 billion),'' he said.

He added that despite the economic issues, Poland is fully committed to supporting Ukraine.

''Poland is a leader in humanitarian and military aid. We are fully committed to supporting the struggling Ukrainian nation, and we do not intend to deviate from this path. I deeply believe that the chosen direction is right, not only for moral reasons, but also for pragmatic ones. While defending its independence, Ukraine also defends sovereign Europe, including Poland, against Russian aggression,'' said Mularczyk.

WAR REPARATIONS FROM GERMANY A PRIORITY

Touching on the compensation requested by Poland from Germany due to World War II, Mularczyk emphasized that they strongly reject Berlin's stance on closing the issue.

''We strongly reject the position of the German Foreign Ministry to close the issue of reparations. The issue of war reparations has never been an open topic between our countries, and no dialogue or bilateral talks have ever been initiated on this matter. They were initiated only recently by our diplomatic note on Oct. 3, 2022.

He said the majority of Polish people are seeking war reparations from Germany and it is a key issue.

''For Poles, settling accounts with the past of WWII with Germany is a fundamental issue. Because the majority of our population approves of seeking war reparations from Germany, it is thus a priority topic in the policy of the Polish government. Unfortunately, as we can see, Germany does not want to build a European order based on justice, truth and fair settlement. The one-sided cutting off of the subject of compensation and settling accounts with the past is tantamount to depreciating the wrongs (committed against) the Polish nation,'' said Mularczyk.

He added that Poland strives for compensation for the damage caused between 1939-1945, and for the next steps, they will undoubtedly seek allies in the matter of seeking compensation.