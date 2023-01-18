British minister ramps up pressure on Germany over tanks for Ukraine

German Leopard 2 tanks being provided to Ukraine would be a "quantum step", a British defence minister has said, ramping up the pressure on Berlin to increase its military aid.



Speaking in Parliament, Baroness Goldie said such support would be a "very significant step forward".



Pressed at Westminster, the Tory frontbencher also did not rule out the UK sending more Challenger 2 tanks in support of the Kyiv government, in addition to the 14 already promised.



Her comments came ahead of a meeting of allies at Ramstein Air Base in western Germany, to be hosted by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, which will be attended by Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and the Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.



Former Labour MP Baroness Stuart of Edgbaston urged the secretary of state to push for a commitment on Leopard 2 tanks, when he meets his German counterpart at the summit.



The independent crossbencher, who previously served on the Intelligence and Security Committee and is the current chairwoman of Wilton Park, an executive agency of the Foreign Office, said: "Because without that contribution, which is comprehensive, Ukraine will not get the response it needs and deserves."



Lady Goldie said: "I think there is a lot of sympathy with the point she makes."



She added: "There is a recognition that despite the donation of tanks to date… there is a quantum step that could be taken with the addition of the Leopard tanks."



Labour peer Viscount Stansgate, son of the late left-wing firebrand, Tony Benn, said: "If the provision of these Challenger 2 tanks is thought to be a success is it the Government's intention to provide further such tanks to Ukraine?"



Lady Goldie said: "We constantly review what the assessed need is."



She added: "Part of this is, in a sense, what in aggregate we can achieve with individual contributions. There are other countries donating tanks. I think the addition of Leopard tanks would be a very significant step forward."



Liberal Democrat former leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem said: "The House supports without qualification the supply of arms to Ukraine.



"But are we not entitled to credible evidence that the Government is even now replenishing our own stock of military equipment so as to maintain now the credibility and capability of our own armed forces?"



Lady Goldie said: "Certainly we are confident that we have retained sufficient equipment, ammunitions, so we are able to undetake our primary responsibilities in the security of the United Kingdom."



