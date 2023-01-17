Zelensky urges haste in decisions on battle tanks for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for heavy weapons from the West in the face of the Russian missile attack on the industrial city of Dnipro, and praised Britain for already deciding to send them.



"A new defence aid package has been announced - exactly what is needed: Main battle tanks, other armoured vehicles and artillery," the 44-year-old said in his daily video address on Monday evening.



He said he expected decisions on further arms deliveries from the World Economic Forum in Davos, which officially got started on Monday, and the Ukraine Contact Group conference in Ramstein, due to meet on Friday at the US air base in Germany.



According to Zelensky, about 40 people died when a Russian missile hit a residential building in the industrial city of Dnipro at the weekend. About two dozen people are still considered missing. Ukraine will do everything in its power to find the culprits and bring them to justice, the president said.



At the same time, the president urged the West to hurry up with the delivery of the desired tanks. Russia's attack on Dnipro and its new attempts to seize the initiative in the war required "new solutions" and faster decisions.



Zelensky pointed to heavy Russian troop concentrations in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, especially around the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, but also in southern Ukraine. "We will see what Russia is preparing here," the president said.