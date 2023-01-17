Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin: French soldier Yevhenii Koulyk killed in Ukraine

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Tuesday that a French Foreign Legion soldier had been found dead in eastern Ukraine, and posted an image of what appeared to be his identity documents.

"Colleagues from the French Foreign Legion asked us to find Yevhenii Koulyk," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a post on Telegram. "We regret to inform you that a French Foreign Legion soldier has been found dead on DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) territory."

Russia says it has annexed Ukraine's Donetsk province, proclaimed as the Donetsk People's Republic in 2014 by separatists supported by Moscow, although Kyiv still controls a large part of the province.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify Prigozhin's claim.







































