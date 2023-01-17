Ukrainian FM says Russian statements on negotiations ‘nonsense’

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that statements from Moscow on peace negotiations with Kyiv are "nonsense."

"It's all nonsense, everything they (Russia) say. We won't buy into it, and what's more important, we're glad to see that more and more countries aren't buying into it either," Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Canadian television channel CBC News.

Kuleba added that the recent attack on Ukraine's eastern city of Dnipro will not force Kyiv to surrender.

"You can't just raise your hands and say: 'That's it, we surrender, because you are hitting residential buildings, killing parents, mothers, children, spreading terror.' If we do that, it will only get worse," Kuleba said.

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro early Saturday, resulting in at least 40 deaths and dozens of injuries.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to talk with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine, which started last February, and has accused Kyiv and its Western allies of refusing to negotiate.