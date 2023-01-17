Türkiye explains zero-waste project to world via its missions: FM Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye has explained its zero-waste policy with its 257 missions all around the world, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday.

"As members of a religion where waste is forbidden and a civilization that kisses bread on the ground and puts it on their forehead, we have assumed a leading role against this threat. We started our work under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, who is the voice of global conscience in many bleeding wounds, especially in Africa and Arakan."

"As one of the five countries with the largest diplomatic network, we have explained our zero waste policy around the world with our 257 missions," Çavuşoğlu said at an event titled 'Zero Waste for the World Our Common Home' at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

In 2017, under the auspices of Erdoğan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has received international praise, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.

"We are now working on the establishment of a UN meeting and Advisory Board to be addressed by first lady Emine Erdoğan. We will also discuss the issue of zero-waste at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the new center of attraction for global diplomacy," Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu said in the age of uncertainty the world is going through, the UN has more role to play than ever before.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye works with the UN on a wide spectrum.

"In this way, we include environmental issues that threaten humanity more strongly in these efforts. The zero-waste movement will be passed on to future generations as a global awareness initiative," the minister added.