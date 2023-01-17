Türkiye becomes one of top choices for higher education

Thousands of Turkish alumni working in different potential sectors across the world can play a role in global peace, stability, and progress by boosting connectivity and establishing a strong network, an official with UN Refugee Agency said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Turkish alumnus Shubhash Wostey, who is now serving as head of Refugee Protection at the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, said his time in Türkiye from 1988 to 1994 was one of the best parts of his life.

After graduating from the Department of International Relations under the Faculty of Political Science at Ankara University in late 1994, Wostey joined the UNHCR in 1995 in his home country Nepal. He has since served in different countries of South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East, Southern Africa, Eastern Africa, in the Balkans and Eastern/Central Europe with the world's largest organisation working for the welfare of refugees.

Bangladesh currently hosts nearly one million Rohingya refugees in 33 congested camps in its southern border district of Cox's Bazar. Most of these persecuted people fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State in August 2017.

Wostey headed the UNHCR operation in Cox's Bazar at the time of the August 2017 influx of Rohingya refugees.

The Nepal-origin professional said he enjoyed cordiality and felt at home in Ankara.

"I was one of the few Nepalese students who have had the chance to study in Türkiye and got in touch with a great culture and heritage. Most probably, I was the fourth Nepalese to study in Türkiye at that time," he said.

Referring to the Turkish people as one of the best nations with great hospitality, he added: "I enjoyed and learned family values, love and care during my stay in Türkiye."

He described his Turkish government scholarship and the opportunity to study at Ankara University as a great blessing for him.

"I was very fortunate as a student at Ankara University's Faculty of Political Science which was founded in 1859 during the Ottoman Empire. I got a quality education at this university and came to know about the enriched culture and heritage. I, undoubtedly, consider it as the foundation of my international career," Wostey said.

Like this university, many Turkish higher education facilities have been producing quality leaders, quality bureaucrats, quality scientists, and quality professionals serving in different sectors all over the world, he added.

"My connectivity with the UNHCR was possible due to my study in Türkiye. I am serving with confidence and professional skills that I basically learned during my university education in Ankara," he said, adding that those who want to be a potential human resource and excel in their respective fields could benefit from the great opportunities offered by higher education institutions in Türkiye.

Wostey opined that the role of the Turkish Presidency for Turks Abroad (YTB) is very important in boosting connectivity among Turkish alumni across the world.

"YTB is doing a great job. In 2017, I was invited to an event organized by the YTB and hopefully, I will join another event very soon. This is very important," he said, adding that the huge number of Turkish alumni now serving in different global fields must have a strong platform to exchange views and share knowledge.

Referring to the trend of globalization, he added that through the optimum use of these potential alumni, Türkiye can also extend its contribution to global peace and stability.

Noting that the YTB has already created a platform for Turkish alumni, he voiced hoped that the institution would "arrange more programs and meetings for strong connectivity to help Türkiye strengthen its bilateral ties with other nations culturally and economically."

Wostey said he would like to work in the future to boost Turkish role in the global arena.